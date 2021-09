SINGAPORE - Singapore is building the world's largest solar photovoltaic (PV) system to boost its energy needs.

Spread across 10 solar-panel islands – equivalent in size to 45 football fields – on the surface of Tengeh Reservoir, it is also one of the world's largest inland floating solar PV systems.

The farms 122,000 solar panels will be capable of producing enough electricity to power nearly 16,000 Housing Board flats for a year.

Read the original story here