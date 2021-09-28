World News Day: Hong Kong's young climate activist - South China Morning Post

HONG KONG - Two years ago, inspired by the teenage Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, Lance Lau Hin-yi, who was only 10 then, started conducting a solo school strike in Hong Kong to draw attention to environmental degradation at home and around the world.

And this hasn't been forgotten still.

“People need to get to the recycling bins now or die,” he had said. “Too much greenhouse gas is being released into the atmosphere, from factories, aeroplanes, cars, motorcycles, basically anything that is related to burning fossil fuels. We have to call a halt [to it].”

Read the original story here