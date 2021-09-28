World News Day: Climate change threatens Iraq's Bedouins - Al Jazeera English

In the deserts of Muthanna province, nomadic herders paint a grim picture an increasingly uninhabitable environment.

Decades ago, April used to be a time when the sandy soil turned into grazing land to allow livestock to gain weight ahead of the scorching summer heat. But in recent years, camels have had to make do with scattered patches of scruffy grass.

There's been no rain and the land is dry. The grass has turned into a desert and people have had to sell some of their animals to buy food for the rest.

Read the original story here