World News Day: Which are the participating newsrooms?

In an age of fake news and misinformation, getting the facts right and tracking down the real story have become increasingly important.
Here is the list of newsrooms from around the world that have joined the World News Day campaign.

1. The Daily Star, Bangladesh

2. Zero Hora, Brazil

3. China Daily, China

4. Fiji Sun, Fiji

5. Suddeutsche Zeitung, Germany

6. South China Morning Post, Hong Kong

7. Anandabazar Patrika, India

8. DT Next, India

9. Metro Vaartha, India

10. The Hindu, India

11. The Hindu Business Line, India

12. The Lede, India

13. The Quint, India

14. Times of India, India

15. Antara News, Indonesia

16. The Jakarta Post, Indonesia

17. Bernama News Agency, Malaysia

18. BFM 89.9 Radio, Malaysia

19. Sin Chew Daily, Malaysia

20. The Star, Malaysia

21. El Sol de Mexico, Mexico

22. The New Telegraph, Nigeria

23. The Nation, Nigeria

24. ABS-CBN, Philippines

25. Manila Bulletin, Philippines

26. Philippine Daily Inquirer, Philippines

27. Asian Scientist Magazine, Singapore

 

28. CNA, Singapore

29. The Straits Times, Singapore

30. Berita Harian, Singapore

31. Tamil Murasu, Singapore

32. Times Select, South Africa

33. The Chosun Ilbo, South Korea

34. JoongAng Daily, South Korea

35. The China Post, Taiwan

36. United Daily News Group, Taiwan

37. Bangkok Post, Thailand

38. Viet Nam News, Vietnam

