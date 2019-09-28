World News Day: Which are the participating newsrooms?

Here is the list of newsrooms from around the world that have joined the World News Day campaign.
1. The Daily Star, Bangladesh
2. Zero Hora, Brazil
3. China Daily, China
4. Fiji Sun, Fiji
5. Suddeutsche Zeitung, Germany
6. South China Morning Post, Hong Kong
7. Anandabazar Patrika, India
8. DT Next, India
9. Metro Vaartha, India
10. The Hindu, India
11. The Hindu Business Line, India
12. The Lede, India
13. The Quint, India
14. Times of India, India
15. Antara News, Indonesia
16. The Jakarta Post, Indonesia
17. Bernama News Agency, Malaysia
18. BFM 89.9 Radio, Malaysia
19. Sin Chew Daily, Malaysia
20. The Star, Malaysia
21. El Sol de Mexico, Mexico
22. The New Telegraph, Nigeria
23. The Nation, Nigeria
24. ABS-CBN, Philippines
25. Manila Bulletin, Philippines
26. Philippine Daily Inquirer, Philippines
27. Asian Scientist Magazine, Singapore
28. CNA, Singapore
29. The Straits Times, Singapore
30. Berita Harian, Singapore
31. Tamil Murasu, Singapore
32. Times Select, South Africa
33. The Chosun Ilbo, South Korea
34. JoongAng Daily, South Korea
35. The China Post, Taiwan
36. United Daily News Group, Taiwan
37. Bangkok Post, Thailand
38. Viet Nam News, Vietnam