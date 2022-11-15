World making little progress on food waste, a big climate problem

WASHINGTON - Every Thursday, California resident Richard Redmond takes a gallon-sized (about 3.8 litres) container of food scraps to the farmers market in the city of South Pasadena where it is collected and composted for use in gardens – an effort to reduce the amount of household waste he sends to landfill.

“It’s just stunning,” the web designer, who is in his 60s, said. “You can see how separating it just reduces the amount of garbage you are putting out.”

Mr Redmond’s experience is a tiny window into a huge global problem, and not enough people are with him.

Every year, the world throws away around 931 million tonnes of food, most of it ending up in landfills, where it decomposes to produce around a tenth of the world’s climate-warming gases, according to the United Nations.

That is a major challenge for countries tackling global warming at the COP27 climate summit underway in Egypt.

Countries around the globe pledged in 2015 to halve food waste by 2030, but few are on track to do so, according to officials from the UN, sustainability watchdogs, and governments interviewed by Reuters.

“Eight years to go and we are nowhere close to reaching that goal,” said Ms Rosa Rolle, the team leader for food loss and waste at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Among the top five biggest food wasters per capita, for example, at least three – the United States, Australia and New Zealand – have increased their food waste since 2015, according to independent estimates that their governments do not dispute.

Reliable information for the other two, Ireland and Canada, was not available.

The problem is not limited to richer countries, either. A UN study last year found negligible correlation between household food waste and gross domestic product, indicating most countries “have room to improve”.

The bleak performance is due to a lack of public investment and clear policies to counter things such as food spoilage in trucks and warehouses, wasteful consumer habits, and confusion about expiration and sell-by dates, experts said.

Complicating the issue is a lack of transparency. When the UN General Assembly adopted the 2015 food waste goal, it did not establish a clear benchmark against which to measure progress because of spotty country-level estimates.

UN agencies and non-profits attending COP27 will ask governments on Nov 16 to renew their pledges and provide progress reports at next year’s summit in Dubai, Ms Rolle said.