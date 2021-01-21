World leaders react

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON, SPEAKING IN PARLIAMENT

"I look forward to working with him (Biden) and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our transatlantic security."

CHINA'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN HUA CHUNYING, AT A PRESS BRIEFING YESTERDAY

"In the past four years, the US administration has made fundamental mistakes in its strategic perception of China... interfering in China's internal affairs, suppressing and smearing China, and causing serious damage to China-US relations. (The Biden administration) should look at China rationally and objectively, meet China halfway and, in the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, push China-US relations back to the right track of healthy and stable development as soon as possible."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN, IN A TWEET

"The United States is back. And Europe stands ready. To reconnect with an old and trusted partner, to breathe new life into our cherished alliance. I look forward to working together with @JoeBiden."

GERMAN PRESIDENT FRANK-WALTER STEINMEIER, IN A VIDEO STATEMENT

"Today is a good day for democracy. In the United States of America, it has faced tremendous challenges - and endured. Despite the attempts to tear at America's institutional fabric, election workers and governors, the judiciary and Congress have proven strong. I am greatly relieved that, today, Joe Biden is being sworn in as president and will be moving into the White House. I know many people in Germany share this feeling."

KREMLIN SPOKESMAN DMITRY PESKOV, SPEAKING TO REPORTERS, ON EXTENDING THE NEW STRATEGIC ARMS REDUCTION TREATY

"Russia and its president are in favour of preserving this agreement... If our American colleagues will, in fact, demonstrate a political will to preserve this pact by extending it, this can only be welcomed."

IRANIAN PRESIDENT HASSAN ROUHANI, IN A TELEVISED CABINET MEETING

"The ball is in the US court now. If Washington returns to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact."