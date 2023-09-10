World leaders offer solidarity after devastating Morocco quake

MARRAKESH, Morocco - Leaders and diplomats the world over expressed condolences and offered their support for Morocco on Saturday, after a devastating earthquake struck the mountains south-west of Marrakesh.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake that hit late on Friday killed more than 1,000 people and injured more than 1,000 more, many of them critically, according to Moroccan authorities.

Support has poured in from leaders across the world.

Europe

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, of Morocco’s cross-strait neighbour Spain, expressed his “solidarity and support to the people of Morocco in the wake of this terrible earthquake... Spain is with the victims of this tragedy”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said “our thoughts are with the victims of this devastating earthquake. Our sympathy goes out to all those affected”.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “devastated” and said that “France stands ready to help with first aid”.

The pope expressed his “profound solidarity” with Morocco after the quake, according to the Vatican.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she “learned with grief of the tragic toll” from the quake, stressing “Italy’s willingness to support Morocco in this emergency”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed sympathy “with the Moroccan people in the face of the terrible earthquake”, while top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said the bloc was ready to provide Morocco “the assistance it wishes”.

Russia, Ukraine

The leaders of both Russia and Ukraine also offered their sympathies.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his “deepest condolences to HM King Mohammed VI and all Moroccans for the lives lost in the horrible earthquake”.

“Ukraine stands in solidarity with Morocco during this tragic time,” he said on social media.