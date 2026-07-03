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World food prices ease for second month in June, UN’s FAO says

PARIS – World food prices edged lower in June as declines in sugar, cereals and dairy outweighed increases in vegetable oils and meat, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on July 3 .

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in a basket of internationally traded food commodities, averaged 130.3 points in June, down from 130.8 points in May.

The index had already fallen in May from a three-year high in April, when the Iran war led to a jump in vegetable oil prices.

The June reading was 1.7 per cent higher than a year earlier but 18.7 per cent below a record peak in March 2022 after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the FAO said.

The cereal price index fell 3.5 per cent from May. Wheat prices were pressured by rapid harvest progress and strong supply prospects in the Black Sea region, while maize slipped on ample South American supply prospects and weaker crude oil.

The FAO’s rice index, however, rose 3.2 per cent , supported by stronger Asian demand for Indica rice.

Sugar prices fell 5.7 per cent as lower ethanol prices in Brazil encouraged mills to use more sugarcane to make sugar. But concerns over the potential impact of El Nino on production in India and Thailand curbed the overall decline.

Dairy prices declined 1.5 per cen t, pressured by increased supply.

On the upside, the FAO’s meat index rose 0.4 per cent from the prior month to set another record, led by poultry amid strong global demand.

Vegetable oil prices jumped 3.8 per cent , driven by higher palm and rapeseed oil quotations, partly due to biodiesel demand.

In a separate report, the FAO forecast global cereal production in 2026 at 2.983 billion tonnes , little changed from its previous monthly estimate.

The estimate was 1.9 per cent below the 2025 peak but would still be the second-largest on record. REUTERS