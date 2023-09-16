World disappointed by the UN now looks elsewhere for answers

NEW YORK – A brutal, grinding war in Ukraine. Governments overthrown in Niger and Gabon. Lingering hostility over the Covid-19 pandemic and the unequal distribution of life-saving vaccines.

With dozens of world leaders descending upon New York for the United Nations General Assembly’s annual gathering, global problems are showing up fast and thick at the world body’s door – with no solutions in sight.

And many countries are starting to look elsewhere to do something about them.

The UN, once the central forum for trying to solve geopolitical disputes, is increasingly on the sidelines of the new global politics.

It is apparently unable to keep up with the array of shocks, crises and coups that seem to be fracturing the world.

That’s been evidenced by its powerlessness to intervene in places where in years past it would have been front and centre – Niger’s coup this summer, for example, or Haiti’s most recent plunge into chaos.

It’s a plight that even the US – which helped shape the UN at its founding in a push to cement American leadership – has come to acknowledge. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made that clear in a speech last week, describing the upheaval in almost apocalyptic terms.

“What we’re experiencing now is more than a test of the post-Cold War order – it’s the end of it,” Mr Blinken said. “Forging international cooperation has got more complex. Not only because of rising geopolitical tensions, but also because of the mammoth scale of global problems.”

Of course, officials have been declaring the UN irrelevant and predicting its demise for so long that it is practically a cliche. But the sense of malaise feels particularly acute in 2023.

As the Ukraine war grinds on, the Security Council has been paralysed because of Russia’s place as a permanent member of that body.

If the countries that dominate the UN keep resisting reform, the global south will have no choice but to seek options outside the UN system, including those offered by China, a developing-nation diplomat said, asking not to be identified to speak frankly.

Russia is now weighing weapons deals with North Korea, in open violation of UN sanctions it once voted for.

The UN brokered a deal to export Ukrainian grain despite the conflict, only to see it collapse when President Vladimir Putin walked away. It was a decision that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said would “strike a blow to people in need everywhere”.

“The UN is as it has been – the divisions in the world order have prevented its effective functioning for some time now,” said Mr Manoj Joshi, a distinguished fellow at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation think-tank.