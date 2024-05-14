Top UN court to hold hearings on bid to compel Israel to halt Rafah offensive

THE HAGUE – The top UN court said it would hold hearings on May 16 and 17 over South Africa’s request to impose emergency orders on Israel to halt its Rafah offensive.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague will hear lawyers from South Africa on May 16, followed by Israel’s response the next day, it said in a statement.

Earlier in May, Pretoria petitioned the ICJ for so-called provisional measures over the incursion into Rafah, asking the court to order Israel to “immediately withdraw and cease its military offensive”.

It also requested the court to order Israel to take “all effective measures” to facilitate the “unimpeded” access of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Nearly 450,000 Palestinians have been newly displaced from Rafah in recent days, and around 100,000 from northern Gaza, according to UN agencies, which warn that “no place is safe” in the territory.

Ground fighting and heavy Israeli bombardments have been reported recently around Rafah, as well as in Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp in the north and Nuseirat camp in the centre.

The United States and other countries, as well as top UN officials, have warned that a full-out assault on Rafah could have a disastrous impact on the thousands of refugees driven there by fighting elsewhere in Gaza, many of them living in desperate conditions.

Israel has said it is attempting to keep civilian casualties to a minimum.

The bloodiest ever Gaza war broke out after Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians.

Militants also seized about 250 hostages, 128 of whom Israel estimates remain in Gaza, including 36 the military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive against Hamas has killed at least 35,173 people, mostly civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on May 13 that almost half of those killed are Hamas fighters, playing down the ministry’s toll that has sparked global outrage.