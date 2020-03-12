World Briefs: Thai opposition figure faces criminal charges

Thai opposition figure faces criminal charges

BANGKOK • Thailand's Election Commission yesterday said it would file criminal charges of breaching electoral law against Mr Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the now-defunct Future Forward Party, in its latest salvo against the former anti-junta politician.

REUTERS

China slams US over warship sail-by

BEIJING • Beijing yesterday accused the United States of a "provocative" act by sending a warship into disputed territorial waters in the South China Sea. The USS McCampbell missile destroyer sailed near the Paracel Islands on Tuesday without authorisation, according to the People's Liberation Army.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

EU to introduce new laws to curb waste

BRUSSELS • The European Commission yesterday said it will introduce new waste reduction targets and sustainability laws to ensure that products placed on the EU market are recyclable, repairable and designed to last longer, in its latest plan to halve waste by 2030.

"The goal in the end is decoupling resource extraction from our economic growth," the EU's environment commissioner said in Brussels.

REUTERS