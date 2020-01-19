World Briefs: Seven trekkers missing in Nepal avalanche

Seven trekkers missing in Nepal avalanche

KATHMANDU • Seven trekkers, including four South Koreans, have gone missing in Nepal's north-west Himalayan region after an avalanche hit their trail, local police and hiking officials said yesterday.

The area where the avalanche struck the group, which also included three local guides, is about 150km north-west of Nepali capital Kathmandu, according to the officials. The avalanche was triggered by heavy rain and snowfall, they said.

REUTERS

Mahathir drops schools' black-shoe policy

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is also acting education minister, has said he is not bothered about the colour of shoes worn to school.

"One thing I have decided is that you can wear brown shoes, black shoes, grey shoes, white shoes - any shoes will do," said Tun Dr Mahathir on Friday.

Former education minister Maszlee Malik had introduced the black-shoe policy.

THE STAR/ASIAN NEWS NETWORK

Simpsons' actor will not voice Apu after criticism

LOS ANGELES • Simpsons actor Hank Azaria will no longer voice the Indian character Apu, US media reported on Friday, more than two years after accusations of racism marred the animated series.

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon is the manager of the show's Kwik-E-Mart convenience store and a mainstay of the TV comedy, which recently celebrated its 30th year on air.

He is voiced by white actor Azaria, whose marked accent for the role has been criticised by viewers, who have also accused writers of using Indian stereotypes in their treatment of the character.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

North Korea replaces foreign minister: Report

SEOUL • North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho has been replaced, Seoul-based NK News reported yesterday.

Mr Ri's replacement has not been identified but Pyongyang is set to reveal his successor later this week, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

REUTERS