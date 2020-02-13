World Briefs: Satellite project a civilian issue: Iran

Satellite project a civilian issue: Iran

TEHERAN • Iran's government rejected US allegations yesterday that its satellite programme has a military dimension, days after the failed launch of its latest satellite.

"The subject of satellite launch vehicles and satellites is a civilian matter," Defence Minister Amir Hatami was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nissan sues Ghosn, seeks $126m

TOKYO • Nissan Motor is stepping up its pursuit of claims against former chairman Carlos Ghosn, suing for 10 billion yen (S$126 million) in damages from the former leader of the Japanese automaker and its alliance with Renault. The lawsuit seeks to "recover a significant part of the monetary damages inflicted on the company by its former chairman as a result of years of his misconduct and fraudulent activity", Nissan said in a statement yesterday.

BLOOMBERG

Republicans propose tree planting

WASHINGTON • Republican lawmakers proposed legislation yesterday setting a goal for the US to plant a trillion trees by 2050 to fight global warming, a plan intended to address climate change by sucking carbon out of the air instead of by cutting emissions.

The proposed legislation reflects an acknowledgement in the party of rising voter demand for action on climate change, even as it seeks to preserve the economic benefits of a historic drilling boom.

REUTERS