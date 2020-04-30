World Briefs: PM Johnson, fiancee welcome baby boy

PM Johnson, fiancee welcome baby boy

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds, 32, gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a London hospital yesterday.

She was not thought to be due for several weeks.

The new arrival tops a tumultuous month for Mr Johnson, 55, who returned to work on Monday after recuperating from Covid-19, which had left him gravely ill.

Ms Symonds also had symptoms of the virus but recovered more swiftly.

REUTERS

UN rights envoy calls for probe on Myanmar

The departing United Nations human rights envoy for Myanmar said its military may be committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Rakhine and Chin states, where fighting between government troops and ethnic minority rebels has intensified.

Ms Yanghee Lee said the armed forces have ramped up attacks against civilians in recent weeks with air and artillery strikes.

She said in her final statement yesterday after six years as rights envoy, called for an international probe into the allegations.

REUTERS

38 killed in S. Korean work site blaze

SEOUL • A fire at a construction site in South Korea killed at least 38 people and injured another 10 yesterday, the authorities said.

The fire broke out as workers were building a warehouse in Icheon city. The authorities said "rapid combustion" occurred while the workers were working in an underground level of the warehouse.

REUTERS