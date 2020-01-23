World Briefs: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies

Monty Python star Terry Jones dies

LONDON • Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77, his family said in a statement yesterday, after a long battle with a rare form of dementia.

"Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good-humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD," they said.

Born in Wales, Jones was also a film director and historian.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

China: No plan to join arms talks

BEIJING • China said yesterday it has "no intention to participate" in trilateral arms control negotiations, a day after Washington called on Beijing to join its nuclear arms talks with Moscow.

The United States has held two rounds of talks with Russia, aimed at reducing misunderstandings around critical security issues since the collapse of a Cold War nuclear pact last year - which triggered fears of a new arms race. Washington has hinted that Beijing should also join the discussions.

But Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said: "China has no intention to participate in the so-called China-US-Russia trilateral arms controls negotiations."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Italy seizes illegal pork from China

MILAN • Italy's tax police seized and destroyed 9.5 tonnes of pork from China which was banned by the Health Ministry after African swine fever broke out in the Asian country, police in the northeastern city of Padoa said yesterday.

The illegally imported pig meat was hidden under a shipment of vegetables from China in a storage facility near Padoa managed by a Chinese citizen. The man was charged with smuggling, trading of harmful foodstuffs and spreading of animal diseases, police added.

REUTERS

Teacher held over fatal Thai robbery

BANGKOK • A teacher was arrested yesterday as the key suspect in a shooting spree that shocked Thailand, police said, after a manhunt for the masked gunman who killed three people, including a toddler, in an armed robbery.

The teacher was hauled by commandos to a police station in central Lopburi province. The bloody crime on Jan 9 was caught on CCTV, showing an attacker storming a jewellery shop and shooting indiscriminately before fleeing with loot worth 500,000 baht (S$22,200).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE