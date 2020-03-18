World Briefs : Malaysia recovers $460m of 1MDB funds

Malaysia recovers $460m of 1MDB funds

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia has recovered RM1.4 billion (S$460 million) of funds allegedly stolen from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and identified another RM6.9 billion for recovery, the prime minister's office said yesterday.

The US Department of Justice, which says more than $6.4 billion was looted from 1MDB in a multi-country fraud, returned nearly $284 million to Malaysia in May.

REUTERS

New Iraqi PM has 30 days to form Cabinet

BAGHDAD • Iraqi President Barham Saleh named Mr Adnan Zurfi, the former governor of the Shi'ite holy city of Najaf, as the new prime minister yesterday, the second attempt to find a head of government in recent months.

Mr Zurfi, a 54-year-old lawmaker, has 30 days to form his Cabinet, which he must then put to a vote of confidence in the country's notoriously divided Parliament.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Taiwan scrambles jets to warn off Chinese

TAIPEI • Taiwan's air force has again scrambled its jets to warn off approaching Chinese aircraft, in the latest rise in military tensions amid the coronavirus crisis between Beijing and the island it claims as its territory.

Taiwan has repeatedly complained that China has stepped up its drills near the island when it should be focusing its efforts on combating the spread of the virus. China has said such exercises are to protect its sovereignty.

REUTERS

Scotland's ex-leader in sex assault trial

EDINBURGH • Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond yesterday took the stand in his trial on charges of sexual assault and one of attempted rape at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Salmond, 65, faces 13 counts of alleged offences against nine women. A judge on Monday formally acquitted him of one charge of sexual assault after prosecutors offered no evidence, reducing the total from 14 charges against 10 women.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE