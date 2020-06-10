World Briefs: Kaohsiung mayor will not contest loss

Kaohsiung mayor will not contest loss

TAIPEI • A high-profile, China-friendly Taiwan mayor who lost a recall vote in Kaohsiung last week said yesterday he would not contest the decision.

Mr Han Kuo-yu, who is from the main opposition Kuomintang party, lost last Saturday's recall vote by a huge margin, though he had called on his supporters to boycott it.

REUTERS

Manila's building plan for S. China Sea isle

MANILA • The Philippines plans to spend 1.3 billion pesos (S$36 million) to build more structures on a disputed island in the South China Sea, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said yesterday.

He said it has completed a beaching ramp on Thitu Island, which it calls Pag-asa, that will allow easier transfer of construction equipment.

BLOOMBERG

US online vote system not secure: Study

WASHINGTON • An online voting system approved in three US states is not secure, say researchers. Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and University of Michigan said in a research paper that Democracy Live's OmniBallot platform represents "a severe risk to election security and could allow attackers to alter election results without detection".

The report on Sunday comes as election officials scramble to enable remote voting in the November election to limit risks from the coronavirus at crowded polling stations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE