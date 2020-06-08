World Briefs: Israeli PM calls for sanctions against Iran

Israeli PM calls for sanctions against Iran

JERUSALEM • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged world powers yesterday to reimpose tough sanctions against Iran, vowing to curb Teheran's regional "aggression" hours after another deadly strike on pro-Iranian fighters in Syria.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency has determined that Iran refused to give the agency's inspectors access to secret sites where Iran conducted secret nuclear military activity," Mr Netanyahu told his Cabinet.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog said last Friday that Iran had accumulated enriched uranium at nearly eight times the limit under a landmark 2015 deal, and has for months blocked inspections at sites where nuclear activity may have taken place.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

11 held as German police smash child porn ring

BERLIN • Police in Germany say they have broken up a sophisticated child pornography ring that peddled "unfathomable images" over the Internet, arresting 11 people on suspicion of severely abusing at least three boys, filming the acts and selling them for profit.

Close relatives of the boys, aged five, 10 and 12 - including one set of parents and an uncle - were among those arrested, police said last Saturday.

Investigators identified the suspects from videos recovered from professionally encrypted hard drives that they seized and are still working to unlock, the authorities said.

Despite a decade-long government campaign to combat the sexual abuse of children, more than 20,000 cases of child abuse or pornography are reported each year in Germany, official statistics show.

NYTIMES

China threatens to pull plans on UK nuke plants

LONDON • The Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to seek alternatives to Huawei Technologies for the 5G network could spoil plans for Chinese companies to build nuclear power plants and the HS2 high-speed rail network, The Sunday Times reported.

Mr Liu Xiaoming signalled that Beijing is viewing the decision on Huawei as "a litmus test of whether Britain is a true and faithful partner of China", the newspaper reported the ambassador as telling business leaders, saying that the words were "interpreted as a threat by those listening".

BLOOMBERG