World Briefs: EU set for bigger emissions cut

EU set for bigger emissions cut

BRUSSELS • The European Commission will propose that the European Union set a 2030 target to cut its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent against 1990 levels, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

The document is subject to change before publication.

The EU's current target is a 40 per cent cut by 2030.

By aiming for deeper cuts within the next decade, the EU hopes to steer its economy towards a commitment to become "climate neutral" by 2050, and lead in global efforts to curb emissions at a rate that would avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

REUTERS

Chinese journalists' home raids explained

SYDNEY • Australia's security agencies acted on evidence related to a foreign interference investigation when raids were conducted on the homes of Chinese journalists in Australia in June, the country's Trade Minister said yesterday.

The incident, involving four Chinese state media journalists, was revealed by China's Foreign Ministry this week, in the wake of two Australian journalists departing from China after questioning by police.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham denied suggestions that the June raid had provoked a retaliation from Beijing, which saw exit bans placed on journalists from the Australian Broadcasting Corp and the Australian Financial Review newspaper in China last week, and the pair seeking consular protection.

REUTERS

US mayor stops police from using tear gas

PORTLAND • The mayor of the protest-hit American city of Portland, Oregon, on Thursday ordered city police to stop using tear gas for crowd control purposes.

The north-western city has endured more than 100 days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality.

Mayor Ted Wheeler has been fiercely criticised by Black Lives Matter and anti-fascist activists who have been on the streets since the death of Mr George Floyd. The black man died gasping for air under the knee of a white police officer in late May in the city of Minneapolis.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE