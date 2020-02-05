World Briefs: Construction freeze to cut Thai air pollution

Construction freeze to cut Thai air pollution

BANGKOK • The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) ordered a temporary halt to the construction of high-rise buildings and electric train routes, starting yesterday until tomorrow, to reduce air pollution in metropolitan areas, BMA spokesman Jindarat Chayothin said.

The decision was made at a BMA executive board meeting chaired by Governor Assawin Kwanmuang on Monday.

THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Pompeo accused by China of slander

TASHKENT • China's embassy in Uzbekistan yesterday accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of slander after he raised the plight of Muslims in the Xinjiang region during a visit to Central Asia.

In both Uzbekistan, where Mr Pompeo ended a week-long diplomatic tour on Monday, and Kazakhstan the day before, Mr Pompeo had brought up what he called China's "repression" of Muslims in Xinjiang.

"No matter how many times it is repeated, a lie does not become the truth. Any attempt to slander China and sow discord in friendly relations between China and the states of Central Asia is doomed to defeat," the embassy said in a statement on its website.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Man gets death in Iran 'for spying for CIA'

DUBAI • A man has been sentenced to death in Iran for spying for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States, and attempting to pass on information about the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme, Iran's judiciary spokesman said yesterday, according to the Fars news agency.

In another case, two people working for a charity were sentenced to 10 years in prison for spying and five years' jail for acting against national security on similar charges, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said, according to Fars.

Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States after Washington killed a top Iranian military commander in a drone strike in Baghdad on Jan 3.

REUTERS