World Briefs: China warns citizens of 'arbitrary' searches

China warns citizens of 'arbitrary' searches

BEIJING • China stepped up a travel warning to Australia yesterday, telling its citizens of a risk of being searched "arbitrarily" by law enforcement, as tensions between the two countries grow. The notice posted on the WeChat app also reminded Chinese citizens to "pay close attention" to local safety risks and "travel with caution to Australia in the near term".

The notice comes days after Australia offered some 10,000 people from Hong Kong pathways to permanent residency in response to China's crackdown on dissent in the city.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Yemeni Houthis say Saudi oil facility hit

DUBAI • Yemeni Houthi forces hit a large oil facility in the southern Saudi Arabian city of Jizan in drone and missile attacks overnight, a Houthi military spokesman said yesterday.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said earlier it had intercepted and destroyed four missiles and six explosive drones fired by the Houthis over the border towards Saudi Arabia.

REUTERS

Unhappy driver blamed for China bus tragedy

BEIJING • A Chinese bus driver upset that his home would be demolished had been drinking at the wheel before plunging his vehicle into a reservoir, killing 21 people including students heading to their college entrance exams.

The bus had careered into a lake in Anshun city in the south-west province of Guizhou last Tuesday.

The driver, surnamed Zhang, "was unhappy about his life and about the demolition of the public-owned house he rented", Anshun city police said on Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE