World Briefs: China sentences Aussie drug trafficker to death

China sentences Aussie drug trafficker to death

BEIJING • An Australian man has been sentenced to death in China for drug trafficking, a development that could further escalate tensions between the two countries.

Media reports have identified the man as Cam Gillespie, arrested in 2013 with more than 7.5 kg of methamphetamine in his checked-in luggage at Guangzhou's airport.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the verdict," the Australian foreign affairs department said. "Australia opposes the death penalty, in all circumstances".

Tensions between the two sides have worsened since Australia called for an inquiry into the source and spread of the coronavirus which emerged in China's Wuhan city.

2 US states probe Amazon business methods

WASHINGTON • State investigators in California and Washington are examining Amazon's business practices, the Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The reports said California is reviewing Amazon's practices on selling its own products in competition with third-party vendors. Amazon said its in-house products account for only about 1 per cent of its total annual retail sales.

Washington is also reportedly probing if Amazon makes it harder for sellers to list their products on other websites.

Amazon is already being investigated by the European Commission for its dual role as a marketplace and as a rival.

North Korea warns South of retaliation

SEOUL • The sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has warned of retaliatory measures against the South that could involve the military.

Ms Kim Yo Jong warned in a statement carried by KCNA yesterday: "By exercising my power authorised by the Supreme Leader, our Party and the state, I gave an instruction to the... department in charge of the affairs with (the) enemy to decisively carry out the next action."

This came days after Seoul took legal action against defectors who have been sending things such as rice and anti-North leaflets, usually by balloon, over the heavily fortified border or in bottles by sea. North Korea has denounced the defectors as "mongrel dogs".

