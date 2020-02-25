World Briefs: 1MDB: 3 Goldman Sachs units plead not guilty

1MDB: 3 Goldman Sachs units plead not guilty

KUALA LUMPUR • Three units of Goldman Sachs pleaded not guilty yesterday over the investment bank's alleged role in the multi-billion-dollar scandal at Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, official media reported.

Huge sums were allegedly looted from the fund in a globe-spanning fraud, which reportedly involved former prime minister Najib Razak.

Malaysia in 2018 filed charges against Goldman Sachs International, Goldman Sachs (Asia) and Goldman Sachs (Singapore). A bank representative entered not-guilty pleas at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Australia under threat of espionage: Spy chief

SYDNEY • Australia is under an"unprecedented" threat of foreign espionage and interference, one of the country's most senior spy chiefs said.

In a rare speech yesterday, Mr Mike Burgess, director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, said a range of nations were seeking to influence lawmakers, officials, media figures, business leaders and academics.

He did not identify the countries, but Reuters reported last September that Australia's intelligence agencies concluded China was responsible for a cyber attack on the Australian Parliament and three largest political parties.

REUTERS

Militants fire rockets after Israeli strike

GAZA • Palestinian militants fired rockets from Gaza into Israel yesterday after an Israeli air strike in Damascus killed two members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

Israeli jets hit suspected Islamic Jihad positions on Sunday after the militants and Israeli forces clashed over the Gaza border.

REUTERS