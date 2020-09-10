World Briefs: 11 dead in Bangladesh ferry accident

11 dead in Bangladesh ferry accident

DHAKA • A ferry in Bangladesh carrying around 40 passengers capsized after colliding with a sand-laden vessel yesterday, leaving at least 11 people dead and many more missing, officials said.

The dead include five children and three women, said Mr Kazi Mohammad Abdur Rahman, the district administrator of Netrokona, where the accident happened on the Gumai river 160km north of the capital Dhaka.

"So far, 11 bodies have been recovered," he said. "The rescue operation for those missing is ongoing."

REUTERS

Roadside bomb in Kabul kills at least 10

KABUL • A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted Afghanistan's First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh yesterday morning, but he escaped unharmed, his spokesman said.

The attack killed at least 10 people.

The Taleban denied involvement in the attack, which comes just ahead of long-awaited peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taleban in Qatar's capital Doha.

Mr Saleh appeared in a video on his social media accounts soon after, saying he had suffered a minor burn on his face and an injury to his hand in the attack.

REUTERS

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO • United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for next year's Nobel Peace Prize by a right-wing lawmaker in Norway's anti-immigration party.

Mr Christian Tybring-Gjedde of the Progress Party put forward Mr Trump's name, citing the peace deal brokered by the US between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, in an interview with Fox News.

It is the second time Mr Tybring-Gjedde has nominated Mr Trump for the award.

BLOOMBERG

G-7 statement on Navalny poisoning

WASHINGTON • Group of Seven foreign ministers have demanded that Russia quickly find and prosecute the culprits behind the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The top diplomats from the major industrial democracies said that Germany, where Mr Navalny is receiving treatment, briefed them with confirmation that President Vladimir Putin's leading critic was poisoned.

The statement was released by the United States, and included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Inventor admits he killed journalist

COPENHAGEN • Peter Madsen, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall on board his homemade submarine, has admitted to the crime for the first time in a documentary broadcast yesterday.

The 49-year-old inventor, who was interviewed over the phone, answered "yes" when asked by a journalist whether he killed the 30-year-old woman who was interviewing him in August 2017. "There is only one who is guilty, and that is me," Madsen said in the documentary.

During his trial, Madsen had insisted that Ms Wall's death was an accident on his submarine, but he admitted to chopping up her corpse and throwing her body parts into the sea.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE