World bids goodbye to 2025 with fireworks and icy plunges

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour Bridge to mark the new year in Sydney, Australia, on Jan 1.

LONDON - 10...nine...eight... As Dec 31 turned to Jan 1, people around the world said goodbye to a sometimes challenging 2025 and expressed hopes for the new year to come.

Midnight arrived first on the islands closest to the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean, including Kiritimati (Christmas Island), Tonga and New Zealand.

In Australia, Sydney began 2026 with a spectacular fireworks display, as per tradition.

Some 40,000 pyrotechnic effects stretched 7km across buildings and barges along its harbour and featured a waterfall effect from the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

This year, it was held under an enhanced police presence, weeks after gunmen killed 15 people at a Jewish event in the city.

Organisers held a minute’s silence for the victims of the attack at 11pm local time

The Harbour Bridge was also lit up in white and a menorah - a symbol of Judaism - projected onto its pylons.

A menorah was projected onto a pylon of the Sydney Harbour Bridge to commemorate the 15 people killed in a Dec 14 terrorist attack during a Jewish event in the city. PHOTO: EPA

“After a tragic end to the year for our city, we hope that New Year’s Eve will provide an opportunity to come together and look with hope for a peaceful and happy 2026,” Sydney’s Lord Mayor, Ms Clover Moore, said ahead of the event.

In Seoul, thousands gathered at the Bosingak bell pavilion, where a bronze bell was struck 33 times at midnight - a tradition rooted in Buddhist cosmology, symbolising the 33 heavens. The chimes are believed to dispel misfortune and welcome peace and prosperity for the year ahead.

Participants hit a huge bell to welcome the new year at the Bosingak pavilion in Seoul, South Korea, on Jan 1. PHOTO: EPA

An hour to the west, there were celebrations and a drum performance at the Juyong Pass, at the Great Wall of China just outside Beijing.

Revellers wore headgear and waved boards emblazoned with “2026“ and the symbol of a horse.

February will mark the arrival of the Year of the Horse on the Chinese lunar calendar.

Drummers performing at Juyong Pass in Beijing, on Jan 1. PHOTO: REUTERS

In Hong Kong, the annual New Year’s fireworks display was called off after the apartment complex blaze in November that killed 161 people.

Instead, a light show with the theme of “New hopes, new beginnings” transformed facades in the Central district.

People celebrating the new year at the Bank of China building in Hong Kong’s Central district on Jan 1. PHOTO: REUTERS

In Croatia, revels got off to an early start.

Since 2000, the town of Fuzine has held its countdown at noon, a tradition that has since spread across the country.

Crowds cheered, toasted each other with champagne and danced to music - all in the middle of the day.

Some brave souls in Santa hats took a plunge into the icy waters of Lake Bajer.

Croatians celebrating the new year at noon on Dec 31, with an icy dip in Lake Bajer. PHOTO: REUTERS

Preparations under way

Elsewhere, preparations got under way for the more traditional midnight toast.

In sub-zero temperatures in New York, organisers began putting up security barriers and stages ahead of the crowds that will flock to Times Square for the annual ball drop.

Revellers waiting in line to enter Times Square, ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York City, on Dec 31. PHOTO: REUTERS

Similarly, on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro - albeit with warmer weather - staging was being set up for a massive music and fireworks party known as Reveillon.

Organisers were hoping to beat their 2024 Guinness World Record for the biggest New Year’s Eve celebration.

In snowy Kyiv and Moscow, both Ukrainians and Russians prepared to see in the new year, expressing hopes of peace after nearly four years of conflict.

A couple in Kyiv, Ukraine waiting to welcome 2026 on Dec 31. PHOTO: REUTERS

“I wish for the war to end, I think that this is the main and most important topic for our country,” said a woman in central Moscow who gave her name only as Larisa and said she had travelled from distant Altai Krai to see the Russian capital in the winter holidays with her family.

Many Ukrainians lamented that peace still seemed a distant prospect.

But wrapped up warm and visiting a Christmas tree set up in front of Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, nine-year-old Olesia was more optimistic.

“I think there will be peace in the new year,” she said. REUTERS