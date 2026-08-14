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World Bank says it disbursed $200 million to Colombia for quake response

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 - The World Bank on Friday said it had disbursed $200 million to Colombia for its emergency response to a deadly August 10 earthquake that left hundreds dead.

The multilateral development bank said it was working with the Colombian government and development partners, financial institutions and the private sector to address immediate needs, while laying the foundations for recovery.

The bank said it had also launched a Global Rapid Assessment of Damages from Earthquakes (GRADE) to provide the Colombian government with an early assessment of damages and economic losses to help Bogota prioritize aid and reconstruction efforts.

Efforts were underway to channel financing to affected communities and businesses, including support for public health, housing, and small and medium-sized enterprises, the bank said.

The 7.4-magnitude quake struck shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Monday, toppling apartment blocks and damaging homes, schools and hospitals across western Colombia.

Authorities on Friday said that 285 people had been killed and nearly 4,000 injured. Nearly 400 others were still missing. REUTERS