Women’s, other advocacy groups call on Apple, Google to drop X and Grok from app stores

WASHINGTON – A coalition of women’s groups, tech watchdogs and progressive activists is calling on Alphabet owner Google and Apple to remove the social media site X and its related chatbot, Grok, from their app stores.

In open letters published on Jan 14 , the coalition accused the apps owned by Mr Elon Musk of generating illegal content that violates both companies’ terms of service.

The push, whose backers include the feminist group UltraViolet, the National Organization for Women, the liberal group MoveOn, and the parent advocacy group ParentsTogether Action, is aimed at piling pressure on Mr Musk after Grok began generating sexually charged, degrading or violent images of women and children .

“We are really imploring Apple and Google to take this extremely seriously,” UltraViolet’s campaign director Jenna Sherman told Reuters ahead of the letter’s release. “They are enabling a system in which thousands, if not tens of thousands, of people, particularly women and children, are being sexually abused through the help of their own app stores.”

X did not return a message seeking comment on the letter. Its parent company, xAI, which powers Grok, responded with the words, “Legacy Media Lies.”

Google and Apple have not returned repeated messages seeking comment about X and Grok.

Scrutiny continues to build after X was flooded with hyper-realistic images of women and minors in skimpy clothing at the turn of the new year.

Malaysia and Indonesia have already banned Grok over the explicit content , while authorities in Europe and the United Kingdom have announced investigations or demanded answers.

Separately, some organisations and leaders are pulling back from X. On Jan 13 , the American Federation of Teachers announced it was quitting the social network over indecent images of children produced by Grok.

While X has adjusted the chatbot’s behaviour so that images Grok generates or edits are not posted to the public timeline, a Reuters test of Grok on Jan 13 showed it was still generating bikini-clad versions of people’s photographs on demand.

Ms Sherman said while Apple and Google both claim to take child protection seriously, their treatment of X would reveal “what their values actually are in practice”. REUTERS