Woman rescued from rubble of Colombia quake dies

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People carrying Daniela Largo from the rubble of a building in Pereira, Colombia, on Aug 11.

PEREIRA, Colombia - A Colombian woman who was rescued after being trapped for nearly 37 hours under the rubble in the wake of a strong earthquake has died of her injuries, her family told AFP on Aug 15.

Daniela Largo, 32, was pulled from the debris on Aug 11 in the city of Pereira to shouts of joy and applause, becoming a symbol of hope for a nation reeling from the Aug 10 disaster.

Largo, who died on Aug 14, leaves behind a 12-year-old son.

“I just want this all to be over quickly,” Largo’s mother Sandra Milena Perez told AFP.

The earthquake has so far killed at least 294 people and injured nearly 4,000, authorities say.

Rescuers are still searching for at least 320 people who are unaccounted for, according to data from the disaster management agency.

In the most devastated areas, workers are using heavy machinery to remove pieces of roofs and walls. AFP