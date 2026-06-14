Woman dies in Brazil in botched jump after fall with no safety rope attached

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The authorities said the safety equipment was not attached properly, causing the fall.

A 21-year-old woman died in Brazil on June 13 after a rope jump attempt went wrong, as she was apparently dropped from a platform at height without a safety rope attached.

Three men were arrested for “homicide with dolus eventualis”, AFP reported, meaning they were aware of the risk of death but went ahead anyway.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances and establish liability,” the police told AFP.

While various media outlets reported that the victim was attempting a bungee jump, AFP, CNN Brazil and a condolence note by the city of Limeira, which the victim was a resident of, said she died during a rope jumping activity.

Rope jumping differs from bungee jumping in that it uses a less elastic cord, meaning participants swing back and forth rather than bounce at the end of the jump.

Videos of the incident on social media show the woman being hoisted in the air by three people on a platform at Ponte do Esqueleto, known as the Skeleton Bridge, in Limeira in south-eastern Sao Paulo.

After the men released her from the 40m platform, people could be heard shouting, “Guys, the rope!”, according to reports.

The authorities said the safety equipment was not attached properly, causing the fall and resulting in multiple injuries.

People at the scene tried to provide the woman with assistance , but she was later pronounced dead by paramedics and firefighters at the scene, according to media reports .

The victim was Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, Brazilian media outlet O Globo reported, adding that her Instagram profile was taken down hours after her death.

The media outlet also reported that de Freitas had posted on her Instagram stories before the fatal incident, writing in a joking tone: “Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?”