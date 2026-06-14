Woman dies in Brazil in botched bungee jump after fall with no safety rope attached

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The authorities said the safety equipment was not attached properly, causing the fall.

A 21-year-old woman died in Brazil on June 13 after a bungee jump attempt went wrong, as she was apparently dropped from a platform at height without a safety rope attached.

The police told Brazil’s Portuguese-language newspaper O Globo that six people were arrested in connection with the incident, though CNN Brazil reported that three people were detained .

Videos of the incident on social media show the woman being hoisted in the air by three people on a platform at Ponte do Esqueleto, known as the Skeleton Bridge, in Limeira in south-eastern Sao Paulo.

After the men released her from the 40m platform, people could be heard shouting, “Guys, the rope!”, according to reports.

The authorities said the safety equipment was not attached properly, causing the fall and resulting in multiple injuries.

People at the scene tried to provide the woman with assistance , but she was later pronounced dead by paramedics and firefighters at the scene, according to media reports .

The victim was Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, O Globo reported, adding that her Instagram profile was taken down hours after her death.

The media outlet also reported that de Freitas had posted on her Instagram stories before the fatal incident, writing in a joking tone: “Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?”