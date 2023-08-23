With TikTok and lawsuits, Gen Z in US take on climate change

HAWAII - As Ms Kaliko Teruya was coming home from her hula lesson on Aug 8, her father called. The apartment in Lahaina, on the Hawaiian island of Maui, was gone, he said, and he was running for his life.

He was trying to escape the deadliest American wildfire in more than a century, an inferno fuelled by powerful winds from a faraway hurricane and barely hindered by the state’s weak defences against natural disasters.

Her father survived. But for Ms Kaliko, 13, the destruction of the past week has reinforced her commitment to a cause that is coming to define her generation.

“The fire was made so much worse due to climate change,” she said. “How many more natural disasters have to happen before grown-ups realise the urgency?”

Like a growing number of young people, Ms Kaliko is engaged in efforts to raise awareness about global warming and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In fact, last year, she and 13 other young people, ages 9 to 18, sued their home state, Hawaii, over its use of fossil fuels.

With active lawsuits in five states, TikTok videos that mix humour and outrage, and marches in the streets, it’s a movement that is seeking to shape policy, sway elections and shift a narrative that its proponents say too often emphasises climate catastrophes instead of the need to make the planet healthier and cleaner.

Young climate activists in the United States have not yet had the same impact as their counterparts in Europe, where Ms Greta Thunberg has galvanised a generation. But during a summer of record heat, choking wildfire smoke and now a hurricane bearing down on Los Angeles, American teenagers and 20-somethings concerned about the planet are increasingly being taken seriously.

“We see what’s happening with climate change, and how it affects everything else,” said Ms Elise Joshi, 21, executive director of Gen-Z for Change, an organisation she joined while she was in college. “We’re experiencing a mix of anger and fear, and we’re finally channelling it into hope, into the form of collective action.”