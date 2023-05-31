Wildfire in Canada's Halifax stoked by wind gusts, low humidity

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia - Canadian fire officials warned on Wednesday gusty winds and low humidity could fuel a raging wildfire in Halifax that has forced thousands to evacuate while causing poor air quality hundreds of kilometres away in the United States.

The blaze, dubbed the Tantallon Fire, in the eastern Canadian city of Halifax, grew by 49 ha to 837 ha since Tuesday, Mr David Steeves of the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources said in a news conference.

“Today could possibility be a very difficult day,” he said on Wednesday morning, noting forecasts for 25 kph wind gusts out of the south and low humidity.

“Today could be a day that is very dangerous for the folks on the ground.”

The fire is about 30km west of downtown Halifax.

It has already forced 18,000 people to evacuate their homes.

No fatalities have been reported but about 200 homes, structures have been damaged, the CBC reported, citing the Halifax Regional Municipality.

On Tuesday, Canadian emergency officials also issued a mandatory evacuation order for parts of Bedford, Nova Scotia, after authorities noted a new wildfire and the potential for an ammonia leak in the area, CBC News reported.

A light fog of smoke blanketed the area on Wednesday where families packed vehicles, causing gridlock in normally quiet residential neighbourhoods in West Bedford.

Forest fires also led to evacuations of about 400 homes in the province of New Brunswick over the weekend, officials said.

Earlier this month, the western province of Alberta declared a state of emergency after tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes as unprecedented wildfires raged.

The Halifax wildfire was expected to cause poor air quality hundreds of kilometres to the south in parts of the US East Coast and Midwest as smoke drifts across the regions.