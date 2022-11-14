Widening split over Russia wording imperils G-20 communique

NUSA DUA, Indonesia – Moscow’s refusal to describe Mr Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a war is the biggest sticking point in getting a communique from this week’s Group of 20 (G-20) leaders summit, potentially pitting Russia, China and some emerging market countries on one side and most other member states on the other.

The G-20, which is meeting in Bali, Indonesia, could for the first time wrap up without a joint statement agreed to by all members, who make up the world’s largest economies.

That would cast further doubt on its continued utility as a group, as fractures grow between wealthier members and those who have borne the brunt of economic disruption first from the pandemic, and now food and energy insecurity exacerbated by Russia’s war.

In an ominous sign, Russia and the United States failed to agree on language for a joint statement following a separate multilateral summit in Cambodia at the weekend, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accusing the US and its allies of insisting “on absolutely unacceptable language regarding the situation in Ukraine”.

Russia insists on calling its invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation” and has made it a criminal offence at home to describe it as a war.

One possible scenario is a so-called split communique where nations separate into groups depending on their stance on a particular issue, according to diplomats familiar with the negotiations.

Another possibility is a 19+1 statement (where the bulk of the G-20 signs on and Russia issues a dissenting paper) or a summary of the discussions is produced by the Indonesian hosts.

Russia might agree to wording that refers to conflicts in general without singling it out on Ukraine, a person familiar with the discussions said, but that may not satisfy the US and others. It could end up with what one official called a compromise.

But some nations may also end up just abstaining from the whole thing.

China is key

Despite the obstacles, summit host Indonesia is pushing hard for an agreement. Some pointed to the fact that negotiators – known as sherpas – are agreeing to keep talking as a reason for optimism.

Many countries realise the implications if a communique cannot be agreed, they said, especially with the G-20 buffeted by other tensions, including between the US and China.

“We’re in intensive talks with all participants,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters in Hanoi at the weekend.

“We made sure very early that there is an intensive dialogue with the countries of the Global South, in Asia, Africa and South America,” he said. “And we will try to get this done right until the last moment.”