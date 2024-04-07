Why unprotected eclipse gazing will leave you seeing stars

WASHINGTON - Just a single, unguarded glance at a solar eclipse can result in a lifetime of vision loss, eye health experts warn.

On April 8, tens of millions of spectators across Mexico, the United States and Canada will witness the Moon completely obscure the Sun’s light, a rare celestial spectacle that will not be visible for most of North America again until 2044.

Medical literature is teeming with examples of people who suffered damage to their retinas – the layer of light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye – and health professionals are offering advice on how to avoid becoming the next cautionary tale.

Clinical optometry professor Aaron Zimmerman from Ohio State University told AFP that the dangers of sungazing during eclipses were discussed by the ancient Greek philosopher Socrates, but it was only recently that science really caught up with how eye injury happened.

When it comes to eclipses, he explained, the main damage comes from “photochemical toxicity”, where short, high-energy wavelengths of light – blues, violets and non-visible ultraviolets – trigger chemical reactions that damage the rods and cones of the retina.

Cue visits to the emergency department by people with complaints of blurry vision, changes in color perception, and blind spots, with the outlook for recovery far from certain.

Human beings inherently look away from the Sun because of the discomfort it causes, but during eclipses “you can psychologically override” that instinct, explained Prof Zimmerman.

A famous journal report about the 2017 US solar eclipse involved a woman in her twenties who presented to the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary after looking at the solar rim “several times for approximately six seconds without protective glasses” and then later with eclipse glasses.

Hours later, objects started to look fuzzy and out of shape, colors became distorted, and she developed a central black spot in her left eye.

An advanced imaging technique was able to show the damage at the cellular level which persisted on her follow-up six weeks later.

‘Permanent blank spot’

Young adults might be more susceptible, the authors of the paper said, because of larger pupils, clearer eye structure, or “poorer recognition of the dangers” of viewing eclipses with improper eyewear.

“In some cases, it’s just partially damaged and it may resolve so that you don’t notice it anymore,” Johns Hopkins University ophthalmology professor and editor-in-chief of JAMA Ophthalmology Neil Bressler said.

If recovery happens, it’s normally within the first six months.

“But in other cases, it can leave a permanent blank spot... and we don’t have a treatment to reverse that. It’s like brain tissue, once you lose it, it won’t grow back,” added Prof Bressler.