Why the Arctic is being threatened by war and climate change

NEW YORK - Vast, frozen and remote, the high Arctic has long been a neutral region, belonging to everyone and no one. But a post-Cold War era characterised by de-militarisation and scientific cooperation among the countries that border it is being tested by both global warming and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Melting sea ice is opening trade routes and creating new possibilities for resource exploration, prompting expanded claims for seabed rights by some states.

At the same time, Russia’s war is fomenting military tensions and thwarting normal cooperation within the eight-nation Arctic Council, a forum for tackling common issues.

Meanwhile, the need has never been greater for responsible stewardship of a region that serves as a planetary defence against climate change.

What are the military tensions?

Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine prompted Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), which Russian President Vladimir Putin regards as a threat to his country. Sweden has also applied for Nato membership, and if it’s approved, as expected, Russia would become the only Arctic power not in the alliance.

Both Russian and Nato troops regularly conduct drills in the Arctic. In 2022, President Putin vowed to protect Arctic waters by all means. His country houses some of its most important strategic assets in the Arctic. Roughly two-thirds of its nuclear-powered vessels – including submarines carrying nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles – are assigned to its Northern Fleet in the Kola Peninsula. Given the heightened tensions, Nato allies are concerned about the potential for Russian vessels to gain access to the Atlantic Ocean through the so-called Greenland-Iceland-UK gap (GIUK). Once through, they could sabotage underwater transatlantic data cables, cut off military supply lines from the US, and disrupt commercial shipping.

Canada’s discovery of Chinese monitoring buoys in the Northwest Passage, a water route through Canadian islands that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, heightened concerns about polar surveillance from China, whose interest in the Arctic has been on the rise. Canada considers the passage part of its internal territorial waters; other maritime nations, including the US, consider it an international strait.

What’s been the war’s effect on the Arctic Council?

In the immediate aftermath of the Ukraine invasion, meetings of the Arctic Council were suspended. Created in 1996, its membership includes all the nations bordering the Arctic: the US, Canada, Iceland, Denmark (on behalf of Greenland), Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia. Six Indigenous groups are represented as well.

Over the years, 13 non-Arctic states, including China, have been added as observers. Although progress towards resuming some of the council’s work has been made, the long-term efficacy of the body – which operates by consensus – remains unclear.

There is no legal mechanism to force Russia off the council. Were it to quit, the path forward would be more straightforward. But the Arctic Council would be a much-diminished body without the world’s largest Arctic nation.

Why is the Arctic Council important?

Individual countries manage their own Arctic jurisdictions, and the council has no enforcement powers and doesn’t discuss military matters. Still, it has provided a neutral forum to collaborate on issues in the shared global Arctic. Its working groups discuss common challenges such as Indigenous rights and sustainable economic development.

Legally binding agreements to cooperate in emergencies – for example, major oil spills or search and rescue operations – have been negotiated at the council.

And the working groups manage a huge quantity of research in the region. After Norway assumed the rotating chairmanship from Russia in May 2023, work resumed on roughly half the 130 scientific projects that had been put on hold because of the war, with research involving Russian scientists remaining stalled.

What role is global warming playing?

Loss of sea ice opens sea routes for longer periods, increasing marine traffic and the potential for economic development in the Arctic, in particular oil, gas and mineral exploration.

Environmentally responsible growth is seen as a boon by some Arctic communities, many of which are Indigenous, but poses further climate risks.

Cleaning up oil spills in remote polar waters could be incredibly difficult, and extracting and burning fossil fuel deposits in the region would also contribute to global warming.

How resource-rich is the high Arctic?

Nobody knows. The Arctic seabed is still largely unexplored but thought to contain significant stores of fossil fuels, metals and minerals – including critical minerals needed to help the world transition to clean electric power.

The most recent circum-Arctic study regarding fossil fuels, by the US Geological Survey, dates to 2008. It estimated that there are about 90 billion barrels of undiscovered oil and 1,670 trillion cubic feet of undiscovered natural gas inside the Arctic Circle.