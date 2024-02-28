Why politicians are stoking a climate backlash that threatens green goals

WASHINGTON – Politicians are vowing to roll back green policies and downplaying climate change ahead of key elections on both sides of the Atlantic, casting doubt on whether countries can maintain momentum in the transition away from fossil fuels.

In the US, former president Donald Trump, who has a long record of climate denial, is the frontrunner to challenge President Joe Biden in November. On the campaign trail, Trump has minimised the effects of climate change, attacked electric vehicles and pledged to repeal Mr Biden’s signature climate law.

Meanwhile, in Europe, polls show right-wing parties that oppose strong climate action are likely to increase their representation after the European Union’s parliamentary elections in June, while the climate-minded Greens are expected to lose seats.

That raises the prospect of the US and the EU, two of the world’s top three climate polluters, retreating on environmental ambition following the world’s hottest year on record.

The shift is a mix of backpedalling – goals being pushed back or watered down – and backlash. The growing hostility in some cases veers into outright climate denial and is part of a drift into authoritarian rhetoric that relies on attacks and emotional appeals more than traditional policy debate.

Scientists warn that what’s at stake is a liveable planet. Earth has already warmed 1.2 deg C compared to the pre-industrial era, and that’s on track to go up to about 2.5 deg C by the end of the century if the world doesn’t speed up the shift to clean energy. Any slow-walking comes at the risk of additional warming that’s already driving disasters and costing billions of dollars every year.

Climate isn’t a core issue for most voters the way the economy and security are. But the populist right has made climate policy another culture-wars flash point – an example in their eyes of costly, intrusive overreach that compromises personal choice and national sovereignty.

Much of the right believes that the bigger threat “is not climate change; it’s the actions taken by governments to decarbonise economies,” says Dr Mahir Yazar, a researcher at the Centre for Climate and Energy Transformation at the University of Bergen in Norway.

Part of the reason the political winds are shifting is that climate regulations, as they ramp up in stringency, are starting to impinge more on people’s daily lives – at a time when many feel squeezed by inflation and the cost of living.

“Do you choose a heat pump in your house? What car are you going to drive? These are emotional things to people,” said Mr Bas Eickhout, a Dutch member of the European Parliament with the European Green Party.

Far-right politicians have prospered by tapping into that sentiment. Dutch Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders won over voters in 2023 by promising to scrap the Netherlands’ climate law and exit the Paris Agreement. Libertarian Javier Milei, who has called global warming “a socialist lie,” became Argentina’s new president in December. Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party, which rejects the decades-old scientific consensus on human-caused climate change, has promised to tear down Germany’s wind farms and has recently broadened its public support.

Closer to the political centre, leaders are scrambling to show they’re not prioritising net-zero at the expense of household budgets or consumer choice.

In the UK – by some measures a world leader in efforts to cut carbon emissions – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hit the brakes on decarbonizing as one of his ministers vowed the Conservative government wouldn’t “save the planet by bankrupting Britons.” The rival Labour Party dropped its own pledge to invest £28 billion (S$48 billion) in green projects should it win the country’s next general election.

But abandoning pledges is one thing; undoing settled policy is another. The US Inflation Reduction Act and European Green Deal are enacted as law, and many billions of dollars have already been spent by governments and the private sector alike on renewable power, electric vehicle infrastructure and scaling up new technologies like clean hydrogen.

Speaking about Trump, former US vice-president Al Gore told Bloomberg Television in January that even if he wins, “we would see a continuation of this progress towards zero carbon.” During Trump’s first term, Mr Gore said, “we continued to march toward renewable energy on the business side and state governments continued to pursue carbon reduction.”

Rhetoric sometimes runs headlong into a different political reality. Mr Wilders, for example, is struggling to form a government in the Netherlands and may have to sacrifice his anti-climate stance to get support from more centrist parties. Climate-denying Milei is looking at setting up a carbon market as a way to increase revenue for Argentina’s government.

On the flip side, as Trump attacks electric cars and US growth in EV sales slows, the Biden administration is preparing to ease aggressive proposed requirements for cutting vehicle emissions.

We take a closer look to see how rhetoric relates to policy and where backward steps are most likely.