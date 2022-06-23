Why monkeypox may soon get a new name

PARIS (AFP) - Monkeypox may soon have a new name after scientists called for a change to dispel stereotypes of Africa being seen as a crucible of disease.

The World Health Organisation announced last week that it is "working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of monkeypox virus, its clades and the disease it causes".

Monkeypox's clades, which are different branches of the virus' family tree, have been particularly controversial because they are named after African regions.

Last year the WHO officially named Covid-19 variants after Greek letters to avoid stigmatising the places where they were first detected.

Just days before the WHO announced it would change monkeypox's name, a group of 29 scientists wrote a letter saying there is an "urgent need for a non-discriminatory and non-stigmatising nomenclature" for the virus.

The letter, signed by several prominent African scientists, called for the names of the "West African" and the "Central African" or "Congo Basin" monkeypox clades to be changed.

Until a few months ago, monkeypox had largely been confined to West and Central Africa.

But since May, a new version has spread across much of the world. The letter's signatories suggested naming this version as a new clade, giving it "the placeholder label hMPXV" - for human monkeypox virus.

Out of the more than 2,100 monkeypox cases recorded globally this year, 84 per cent were in Europe, 12 per cent in the Americas and just three per cent in Africa, according to the WHO's latest update last week.

'Not a monkey disease'

Dr Oyewale Tomori, a virologist at Redeemer's University in Nigeria, said he supported changing the name of monkeypox's clades.

"But even the name monkeypox is aberrant. It is not the right name," he told AFP.

"If I were a monkey, I would protest because it's not really a monkey disease." The virus was named after it was first discovered among monkeys in a Danish lab in 1958, but humans have mostly contracted the virus from rodents.

The letter pointed out that "nearly all" outbreaks in Africa were sparked by people catching the virus from animals - not from other people.

But the current outbreak "is unusual in that it is purely spreading through human to human transmission", said Dr Olivier Restif, an epidemiologist at the University of Cambridge.

"So, it is fair to say that the current outbreak has very little to do with Africa, in the same way that the Covid-19 waves and variants we're still being battered by have little to do with the Asian bats from which the virus originally came a few years ago."