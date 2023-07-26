Who will be the next head of the UN climate science body IPCC?

GENEVA - The United Nations body responsible for assessing the latest climate change science will choose a new leader, with results from the election known by Wednesday or Thursday.

The elected chair will hold office for the next five to seven years - a critical period both for the climate and the organisation, with global average temperatures expected to soon reach 1.5 deg C of warming above pre-industrial levels. The elections are being held at a special gathering in Nairobi.

Four candidates, including the first women candidates in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) 35-year history, are vying for the top job. Dozens of other bureau members will also be appointed.

The IPCC is tasked with creating extensive reports that are considered the most authoritative source of scientific knowledge on climate change. All candidates aim to promote diversity in the body where two-thirds of its scientists are men.

Who is running?

- Jean-Pascal van Ypersele (Belgium), a physicist involved with the IPCC’s work as an author and vice-chair since 1995, is running for the top job a second time. A nature lover, he sent an emotional letter to his great-grandchildren about biodiversity loss and released a campaign photo on top of Mont Blanc pledging to “lead the IPCC to new heights”.

He advised Fiji’s presidency at past UN climate talks and has emphasised climate justice. He told Reuters that the IPCC’s messages needed to be made more relevant for policy makers.

- Thelma Krug (Brazil), a mathematician who previously led efforts to monitor deforestation in the Amazon, told Reuters she was inspired to run following the election of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who has prioritised the climate change issue.

Krug, who became the first female IPCC vice-chair in 2015, would also be the first Latin American chair. She told Reuters she has overcome career challenges like financing her degree while raising a child. If elected, she would seek to boost regional representation and promote science in languages other than English.

- Debra Roberts (South Africa), a natural scientist and the current co-chair of the IPCC group on climate change’s impacts, is one of two female candidates.

She has just been endorsed by the African Union and, if elected, would be the first African chair. Her extensive practical experience including in urban reforestation could be an advantage, analysts say, especially since the body will soon produce a report on cities. The IPCC’s upcoming work “can inform more real-world decisions than ever before,” she told Reuters.

- Jim Skea (United Kingdom), a sustainable energy professor who co-chaired the IPCC’s work on mitigating climate change, started with the IPCC 30 years ago. “I think I know how to pull the strings to make things happen,” he said.

Skea said it was important for future reports to address overshoot scenarios – how to prepare and respond to a situation where the Paris deal warming limits are surpassed and to explore all options for mitigation through technology. He heads Scotland’s Just Transition commission and stresses his track record on forging consensus in negotiations.