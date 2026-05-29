WHO urges Ebola treatments, vaccines be tested only in trials amid Bundibugyo outbreak

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A man walks through a temperature checkpoint, after Uganda closed its borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo, as authorities intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, at the Mpondwe border post, in Kasese district, Uganda, May 28, 2026. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

May 28 - The World Health Organization said on Thursday that experimental treatments and vaccines for Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus should only be used in clinical trials, as it works with affected countries to assess their safety and effectiveness.

The guidance comes amid an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with cases also reported in Uganda, prompting WHO to convene expert groups to evaluate potential countermeasures.

There are currently no approved vaccines or therapies specifically for the Bundibugyo virus disease, WHO said. However, experts have identified several candidates suitable for priority testing in trials.

For treatment, WHO-backed advisors recommended prioritizing three candidates including Mapp Biopharmaceutical's MBP134, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Maftivimab and Gilead Sciences' antiviral remdesivir.

Gilead is prepared to work with governments as well as global and regional partners to evaluate how it may support response efforts where appropriate and in line with regulatory requirements, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

For prevention, Gilead's experimental oral antiviral obeldesivir was highlighted as a priority for post-exposure use in contacts of confirmed cases, although its effectiveness will depend on robust contact tracing.

Among vaccines, a single-dose candidate known as rVSV Bundibugyo, being developed by the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, was seen as the most promising.

However, it is unlikely to be ready for trials for another seven to nine months, the agency said.

Another candidate, ChAdOx1 Bundibugyo, developed by Oxford University and the Serum Institute of India, could be available for testing within two to three months, though additional animal data are still needed.

WHO also reviewed the potential use of Merck's Ervebo, the only licensed Ebola vaccine, but said it should not be deployed outside research settings as evidence of protection against Bundibugyo virus remains limited.

The agency said it is working with authorities in Congo and Uganda, along with partners including Africa CDC, to design and implement clinical trials under strict ethical standards. REUTERS