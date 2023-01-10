WHO to decide on Jan 27 whether Covid-19 remains a global emergency

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will make the ultimate call on whether Covid-19 remains a global health emergency. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
58 sec ago
Published
5 min ago

GENEVA - A World Health Organisation (WHO) committee will meet on Jan 27 to consider whether the Covid-19 pandemic still represents a global emergency three years after it was first declared, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Ms Carla Drysdale confirmed the timing of the meeting at a news briefing in Geneva.

The Emergency Committee advises WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who makes the ultimate call on whether an outbreak represents a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern, which is the UN agency’s highest level of alert.

Several leading scientists and WHO advisers say it may be too early to declare the end of the Covid-19 pandemic emergency phase because of high levels of infections in China, which dismantled its zero-Covid policy in December. REUTERS

