WHO says 906 suspected cases and 223 suspected deaths from Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in Congo

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

There have also been seven confirmed cases of Ebola in Uganda, three of which were imported from the DRC, and one death.

GENEVA – The World Health Organization (WHO) said on May 29 that there are 906 suspected cases of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), including 223 suspected deaths that are being investigated.

An outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola is continuing in the DRC, with cases also reported in Uganda.

There have been 125 confirmed cases of Ebola in the DRC, including 17 confirmed deaths in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

There have also been seven confirmed cases of Ebola in Uganda, three of which were imported from the DRC, and one death. However, no community transmission has been reported, the WHO said.

The rate of people who died among those confirmed to have the infection ranges from 30 per cent to 50 per cent, said Ms Anais Legand from the High Threat Pathogens Team, which is part of WHO Health Emergencies Programme.

“It’s huge. It means that up to five out of 10 people are likely to die,” Ms Legand said, adding, however, that the data is preliminary and requires further investigation.

Early care could help drive down fatality rates, Ms Legand said.

There are currently no approved vaccines or therapies specifically for the Bundibugyo virus disease, the WHO said. REUTERS