WHO prequalifies new polio vaccine to boost global outbreak response

The logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BENGALURU, Feb 13 - The World Health Organization said on Friday it had prequalified another novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), a step it said would speed efforts to eradicate the disease.

Prequalification certifies that the vaccine meets international standards for quality and safety, allowing U.N. agencies such as UNICEF to buy and distribute it for immunization campaigns.

The nOPV2 shot is designed to be more genetically stable than older oral polio vaccines, lowering the risk of triggering new outbreaks while helping to stop transmission, the WHO said.

The move follows a pledge by global leaders in December to provide $1.9 billion to support eradication efforts, aiming to protect 370 million children each year despite recent budget cuts.

Polio, a disabling and potentially life-threatening disease, has been wiped out in many regions but continues to circulate. REUTERS