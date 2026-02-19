Who let the dog out? Nazgul the wolfdog wins hearts at Winter Olympics

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An Omega photo-finish camera captures a dog crossing the cross-country skiing finish line after it ran onto the course during the competition.

A Czechoslovakian wolfdog gunning for glory in cross-country skiing at the Winter Olympics in Italy may not have won any medals, but he has won the hearts of many from around the world.

Nazgul the dog has been going viral on social media after he enthusiastically charged across the finish line in the qualifying round of the women’s team event behind Croatian skier Tena Hadzic, who was 19th.

After finishing the race in Tesero, Nazgul wandered around the finish area and even attempted to enter the mixed zone.

Hadzic later said: “I was like, ‘Am I hallucinating?’”

Sweden’s Jonna Sundling, who later won gold with teammate Maja Dahlqvist, said: “When it came to the finish line I was like ‘Okay, we have a new member’. (He) wanted to go through the mixed zone as well, so it was fun.”

The two-year-old was then captured by race officials and returned to his owners, who were staying at a nearby bed-and-breakfast and revealed to be related to an event official.

Describing Nazgul as “stubborn but very sweet”, his owner told NPR: “He was crying this morning more than normal because he was seeing us leaving – and I think he just wanted to follow us. He always looks for people.”

Nazgul has won the hearts of many from around the world. PHOTO: AFP

Netizens have been gushing over Nazgul, with many calling for a medal to be awarded to him.

One Reddit user commented: “There’s no rule that says the dog can’t cross-country ski.”

Another netizen wrote: “He wasn’t competing against them, he was pacing them. Nazgul is clearly the lead coach.”

Others were amused by his name, which also represents Sauron’s servants who are controlled with rings in the Lord of the Rings series.

An X user said: “A little on the nose for a dog named Nazgul to interfere at an event where the official symbol is five rings.”

Unfortunately, Nazgul was not available for comment.