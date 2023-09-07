WHO dismisses biosecurity expert after sexual misconduct inquiry

GENEVA – The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it has dismissed a biosecurity expert after an internal inquiry upheld allegations of sexual misconduct, but the man’s lawyer dismissed the investigation as a smear campaign.

The details of the allegations were not made public.

“(The expert) has been dismissed from WHO following findings of sexual misconduct against him and corresponding disciplinary process,” WHO spokesman Marcia Poole said in an e-mail.

She said the expert was informed of his dismissal on Sept 6.

Swiss privacy laws prevent identification of people accused of wrongdoing, unless they are well known and there is a serious need for the public to know the details of the alleged acts.

The expert’s lawyer said on Thursday her client contested the allegations against him and would challenge the dismissal.

“Proceedings against my client were unlawfully based on vague claims and hearsay, without factual statements supported by dates or alleged words or behaviours that would meet the legal definition of improper conduct,” she said.

“This shows the true aim of the campaign, which was to smear my client without a visible accuser,” she said.

Asked to respond, the WHO spokesman said the staff member was dismissed following a thorough investigation.

The dismissal can be appealed through the United Nations’ internal hearings process. REUTERS