WHO declares cruise ship-linked hantavirus outbreak over

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The Dutch Hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius arrives to dock at the port of Rotterdam on May 18. The UN health agency on July 2 declared an end to the hantavirus outbreak.

GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) on July 2 declared an end to the deadly hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship which sparked international alarm, after the last person left quarantine.

There were 12 confirmed and one probable case stemming from the MV Hondius, including three deaths.

But while the outbreak is now over, for scientists and experts, the work is only in its early stages, as they try to learn lessons from the episode that triggered a global health alert.

“Today, the final contact of a person exposed to hantavirus on the cruise ship MV Hondius completed their quarantine period, tested negative and returned home,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

“No further cases have been reported since May 25.

“We are therefore very pleased to say that WHO considers the outbreak of hantavirus over.”

The Dutch-flagged ship set off on April 1 from Ushuaia, Argentina, taking in remote islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, including Tristan da Cunha, before heading north to Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands, where remaining passengers were evacuated.

Tedros said more than 650 contacts were identified and followed up by health authorities in 33 countries and territories.

He said the WHO would continue working to understand the outbreak, and the virus itself.

“We are also coordinating a study involving 21 countries to understand how the disease develops, which will support the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines for future outbreaks,” Tedros said.

Spread by rodents, hantavirus is a rare virus for which no vaccines or specific treatments exist.

The Andes species behind the Hondius outbreak is the only strain of hantavirus known to be able to jump from human to human.

The polar exploration ship finally docked on May 18 in Rotterdam harbour in the Netherlands. AFP