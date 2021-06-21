WHO chief says UN body setting up hub to make Covid-19 vaccines in SAfrica

A healthcare worker receives the Johnson and Johnson vaccination near Cape Town, South Africa, on Feb 17, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
GENEVA (REUTERS) - The World Health Organization (WHO) is setting up a technology transfer hub for producing mRNA Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa, with Afrigen Biologics and Biovac to be involved, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday (June 21).

"Today I am delighted to announce that WHO is in discussions with a consortium of companies and institutions to establish a technology transfer hub in South Africa," Tedros told a news conference.

"The consortium involves a company Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines, which will act as the hub both by manufacturing mRNA vaccines itself & by providing training to a manufacturer Biovac," he said.

