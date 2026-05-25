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WHO chief says suspected Ebola deaths at 220 and ‘epidemic is outpacing us’

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FILE PHOTO: Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends an ACANU briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will travel to the epicentre of the ebola outbreak on May 26.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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GENEVA – The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on May 25 that there has been 220 suspected deaths in the current Ebola outbreak, and that a delay in detecting cases meant responders were now “playing catch-up”.

“We are urgently scaling up operations, but at the moment the epidemic is outpacing us,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, adding that countries bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo – the epicentre of the outbreak – should take immediate action.

Earlier on May 25, Uganda reported two more Ebola cases, taking its total number of confirmed cases to seven.

The WHO has declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola a public health emergency of international concern.

Dr Tedros said he would travel to Congo on May 26.

He said addressing the fast-moving outbreak was complicated by the fact that Congo’s Ituri and North Kivu provinces are highly insecure, and there are no approved vaccines for Bundibugyo virus. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.