White House: We do not believe genocide is occurring in Gaza

Displaced Palestinians sheltering in a school prepare to flee Rafah. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 14, 2024, 03:27 AM
Published
May 14, 2024, 03:12 AM

WASHINGTON - US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on May 13 that President Joe Biden's administration did not view the killings of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel in its war with Hamas as a genocide.

Sullivan, speaking to reporters at the White House, said the United States wants to see Hamas defeated, that Palestinians caught in the middle of the war were in "hell," and that a major military operation by Israel in Rafah would be a mistake.

"We do not believe what is happening in Gaza is a genocide. We have been firmly on record rejecting that proposition," Sullivan said.

Biden, who is running for reelection this year, has faced heavy criticism from his own supporters domestically for his support of Israel; some of those critics have accused Israel of committing genocide. More than 35,000 Palestinians in Gaza have died, according to Gaza health officials.

Reiterating a comment Biden made on May 11, Sullivan said there could be a ceasefire in Gaza now if Hamas would release hostages. The world should be calling on Hamas to return to the negotiating table and accept a deal, Sullivan said.

The United States is working urgently for a ceasefire and hostage release deal, Sullivan said. He said he could not predict when or if such a deal would be sealed. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Israel’s Netanyahu says any ICC arrest warrants would be scandal on historic scale
British colleges are handling protests differently – will it pay off?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top