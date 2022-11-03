White House undecided on paying Elon Musk for Twitter blue check

WASHINGTON – The White House has not decided whether it would pay US$8 (SS11) a month to maintain verification of its Twitter accounts.

“I don’t believe it’s an issue that made it to the president’s desk yet, not a conversation that the president is aware of,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

“That’s something for the president that we need to talk to the president about.”

Ms Jean-Pierre also sidestepped a question about Mr Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform and what impact it was having on political discourse.

Mr Musk has been held up as a champion of free speech by conservatives.

President Joe Biden has long bristled at Mr Musk, who runs Tesla and has historically opposed unionisation.

Mr Biden instead has championed automakers whose workforces are unionised. BLOOMBERG