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White House AI czar Sacks to step down, moves to advisory role

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FILE PHOTO: David Sacks, White House AI and Crypto Czar, attends a meeting of the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 4, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Mr Sacks said he is joining President Donald Trump’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

PHOTO: Reuters

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WASHINGTON - White House artificial intelligence and crypto czar David Sacks is stepping down from his role, saying in an interview on Bloomberg Television on March 26 he had reached the end of his time as a special government employee.

Mr Sacks said he is joining President Donald Trump’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, a federal advisory committee composed of industry and academic experts. As co-chair of the body he would be able to make recommendations on a broader range of technology issues beyond AI, he said.

Mr Sacks said earlier in March the US should “declare victory and get out” of the Iran war, a rare instance of a prominent figure in the Trump administration calling for an exit from the conflict.

Mr Sacks has been a notable figure in the White House since Mr Trump began his second term. A long-time Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor, he is a partner at Craft Ventures, the firm he co-founded in 2017.

He was appointed to his role in December 2024, but under US rules, special government employees are limited to 130 days of work in a 12-month period. The cap applies to days worked rather than the overall length of the appointment.

During his time as AI czar, Mr Sacks presided over a loosening of Biden-era restrictions on AI chip shipments to China.

In his interview with Bloomberg, Mr Sacks said he will continue to help advance Mr Trump’s AI policy framework released last week. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.